White Castle To Hire 100 Robots To Flip Burgers

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The robotics program will take place in nearly one-third of the company’s locations.Midwestern fast-food chain White Castle is outsourcing some of its jobs to robots.The hamburger chain announced plans this week to install Miso Robotics' "Flippy 2" in 100 locations.The Ohio-based chain has been experimenting with the robotic fry cook since September 2020, when the original "Flippy" was installed in a Chicago area restaurant. After upgrading to "Flippy 2" at the original test location in November 2021, White Castle decided to roll out a larger version of the program."By taking over the work of an entire fry station, Flippy 2...



Read More...