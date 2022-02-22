Wife Helpfully Waits Until Husband At Checkout Before Texting Rest Of Shopping List

February 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MCVILLE, ND—After waiting forever in the slowest line at the grocery store, local husband Aaron Honeydew began unloading groceries onto the checkout counter when his thoughtful wife texted the rest of her shopping list to him.

The post Wife Helpfully Waits Until Husband At Checkout Before Texting Rest Of Shopping List appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...