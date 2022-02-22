Youth Pastor Sets Guinness Record For Most Pop Culture References In A Single Sermon

February 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN JOSE, CA—Officials from the Guinness Book of World Records certified that youth pastor Landon Smythe of Lifestyle Community Fellowship officially set the record for the highest number of slightly stale pop culture references squeezed into a single sermon this past Sunday.

The post Youth Pastor Sets Guinness Record For Most Pop Culture References In A Single Sermon appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...