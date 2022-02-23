3 arrested after 'full-scale ghost gun factory' found inside San Jose home

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said, "assault weapons, machine guns, and ghost guns" (all illegal weapons), were seized from what they're calling a "sophisticated ghost gun factory." Three people are now in custody, accused of running the operation out of a home in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. Ask residents in the neighborhood, and many feel there's an undeniable sense of safety across this small pocket of San Jose. However, located a little more than a mile outside of Downtown Willow Glen's core is what authorities are calling a...



Read More...