Amid Violent Crime Wave, NYC Starts To Relocate Homeless People In Subway System To Shelters

New York City is working on a plan to re-locate homeless people who congregate in the subway to shelters, citing a growing "crime wave" as a reason to be concerned.

Bureaucrats in Gotham are looking to "restore confidence in the nation’s largest public transportation network," according to a Tuesday Bloomberg report. Perhaps when they're done dealing with the crime, they might consider updating the trains themselves, which look like they are from the 1850s...

But we digress. Teams from the departments of homeless services and of health and mental hygiene scoured the subways this week to speak with the homeless and help them find shelter, the report says.

The outreach went "fairly seamlessly", according to Jason Wilcox, the New York City Police Department’s transit chief.

The efforts come after "multiple violent incidents" on the subway over the past weekend, including one stabbing. There were 8 murders on the subway last year, the report says. One woman was even pushed onto the tracks before an oncoming train at the Times Square station last month.

There were 57 reported robberies on the subway in January, which Bloomberg notes is "more than double" the 24 incidents in the same month last year. Total major felonies are also up, to 198 from 114 a year prior.

Mayor Eric Adams had already introduced the outreach idea last Friday, which will also include additional police officers to enforce transit rules - the same ones former New York City DAs have been ignoring.

64 year old resident Calvin Pinckney told Bloomberg: “Our mayor, although has good ideas, you can’t police this subway station, it’s impossible, you do not have enough manpower to do it.”

Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said this weekend: “There is no time to waste as we keep hearing from our riders that the situation is less than ideal. This weekend there were way too many violent incidents on the system.”