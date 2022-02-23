CDC Stealthily Reduces Early Childhood Speech Development Benchmarks, So That Parents Aren't Alarmed By Their Children Missing The Benchmarks Due to the CDC's Masking Recommendations for Children

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

My sister who is a speech therapist in MD just texted me: "The speech issues I see with three and four year olds that have been masked I've never seen before in 22 years. So much low muscle tone, drooling, unusual articulation errors on early developing sounds..." "The children can't see the oral motor movements made by the adults. "One child today didn't realize that you have to put your tongue behind your teeth to produce a T sound. This is a typically developing child in all other areas. "These types of articulation errors are usually seen with children who...



Read More...