Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – Working Together

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MEMORIAL OF SAINT POLYCARP, BISHOP AND MARTYR MARK 9:38-40 Friends, today in the Gospel, John complains to Jesus that some people not of their group were driving out demons in Jesus’ name. Jesus responds: “Do not prevent him. . . . For whoever is not against us is for us.” What a wonderful, generous attitude! John was undoubtedly angry that someone outside of their little circle was going to get credit. If you think that this sort of thing only happened in biblical times, you haven’t spent too much time around the Church! I’m a proud churchman, and I love...



