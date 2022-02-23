Exclusive: U.S. Warns Ukraine of Full-Scale Russian Invasion Within 48 Hours

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden's administration has informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of intelligence assessing that Russia is preparing to conduct a full-scale invasion of the neighboring country within the next 48 hours, U.S. intelligence officials have revealed to Newsweek. "The President of Ukraine has been warned Russia will highly likely begin an invasion within 48 hours based on U.S. intelligence," a U.S. official with direct knowledge told Newsweek. "Additionally," the U.S. official added, "reporting from aircraft observers indicates Russia violated Ukrainian airspace earlier today, flying possible reconnaissance aircraft for a short period over Ukraine." A source close to Zelenskyy's government also...



Read More...