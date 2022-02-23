Fast-food worker survives after being shot in face by twin sisters in dispute over missing burger [WI]

February 23, 2022

A fast-food restaurant employee survived being shot in the face after twin sisters assaulted him over an alleged missing hamburger. Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old single father, was working at the Wauwatosa, WI George Webb restaurant on January 30 when an argument broke out over the specifics of an order, Fox 6 reported. Rodriguez, who was not scheduled to work that day, was working the third shift around midnight in the 24-hour restaurant when four women grew confused and frustrated with their order. An argument ensued between Rodriguez, another employee, and the women, two of whom have been identified as Breanta...



