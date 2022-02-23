Florida Blue Alert suspect shot, killed by homeowner after breaking into residence

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Blue Alert happens when a law enforcement officer has been hurt or killed on duty. Miedema was pulled over for a routine traffic stop around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Salem. He opened fire and shot Deputy Troy Anderson, who was airlifted to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Wednesday, deputies were called to a residence near the Taylor County-Dixie County line where a homeowner reported the shooting of an intruder. The homeowner stated he exchanged gunfire with the suspect that broke into his residence and the suspect was killed. FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Mark Perez stated that investigators...



