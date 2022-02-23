France Deactivated 4 MILLION Vax Passports Without Warning To Force People To Get The Booster Shot Several Months Early

As France follows suit and begins to ease some Covid restrictions, one thing they look to continue to implement is the vaccine passport which would force people to show proof of vax before participating in society. So, the mask mandates are disappearing, but, according to reports out of France, the rules for the vax are only tightening. As a matter of fact, France just DEACTIVATED nearly 4 MILLION vax passports for people who haven't got their booster shot yet. So, the original timeframe said you'd have 7 months to get a Covid booster, and then, apparently overnight, they changed the...



