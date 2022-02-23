FReeper Canteen ~ Remembering Our Troops! ~ 24 February 2022

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

~ The FReeper Canteen Presents ~ ~ Remembering Our Troops!! ~ Great View From The “Office”! U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s prepare for re-fuel from a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 334th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, KS, during exercise Cope North 22 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 15, 2022. Participants exercise Agile Combat Employment, or ACE, concepts during Cope North 22. ACE is Pacific Air Forces’ model to project combat power via a network of distributed operating locations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard) Canteen Mission StatementShowing...



Read More...