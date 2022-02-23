German Health Insurer Reveals 'Alarming' Underreporting Of Vaccine Side-Effects

A large German health insurance provider revealed on Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccine side-effects are vastly underreported, according to Welt.

After analyzing data from over 10 million individuals, BKK ProVita board member Andreas Schöfbeck, over a 7.5 month period beginning in early 2021, 216,695 policyholders out of 10.9 million were treated for vaccine side-effects. This compares to 244,576 reports out of 61.4 million reported by the Paul Ehrlich Institute - a German federal agency.

Germany has a population of around 83 million people.

Schöfbeck called the data an "alarm signal," adding "The numbers determined are significant and urgently need to be checked for plausibility."

"The data available to our company gives us reason to believe that there is a very considerable under-recording of suspected cases of vaccination side-effects after they received the [COVID-19] vaccine."

“If these figures are applied to the year as a whole and to” the entire population of Germany, Schöfbeck estimated, then “probably 2.5-3 million people in Germany been under medical treatment because of vaccination side effects after [COVID-19] vaccination.”

As Jack Phillips of The Epoch Times notes:

Schöfbeck concluded that based on their data, “there is a significant underreporting of vaccination side-effects ” in Germany.

Another letter that was sent out by BKK (pdf) suggested that vaccination side effects reported across Germany are at least 10 times more common than what was reported by the Paul-Ehrlich Institute, reported the Nordkurier newspaper on Wednesday.

Schöfbeck’s letters were also sent to Germany’s Standing Vaccination Commission and the German Medical Association.

The letters did not elaborate on the severity of the side effects, nor did they provide a breakdown of the symptoms, or which vaccines caused the side effects. Germany’s drug regulator has approved COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, NovaVax, and Moderna.

Federal health officials in the United States and Germany have stressed that COVID-19 vaccines’ benefits outweigh the potential risks.

And the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the German federal health agency that regulates vaccines and medicines, asserts on its website that COVID-19 vaccine side effects are very rare. They list myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle; and pericarditis, the inflammation of the pericardium, as rare side effects associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

