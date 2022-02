Graham: ‘When Putin Looks at Biden He Sees Neville Chamberlain’

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that when Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at President Joe Biden, “he sees Neville Chamberlain.” According to Graham, Biden “is getting run over by Putin” as tension escalates between Russia and Ukraine, and Iran and China are watching it unfold.



