Iraq War Veteran Thanks Chick-fil-A Employee For Her Service

February 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CANYON, TX—According to sources, a local Marine Corps veteran approached an exhausted Chick-fil-A employee today and thanked her for her service. The Marine, who served 18 tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom, praised the bedraggled employee for upholding American values while defending goodness, decency, charity, and excellent customer service everywhere.

