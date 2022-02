REALITY VS THE MEDIA: Actual Number of Interracial Couples: 11%

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FBTV

Why are 97% of couples on commercials interracial when only 11% of couples actually are?

freedom bunker aggregates the best in libertarian news daily. please visit the source site for more information. Join our team of 2234 Freedom Fighters. Please leave this field empty