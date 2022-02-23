Rogan: Biden Is "Basically A Shell" And "Can't Talk Right Anymore"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Rogan asserted this week that anyone who now cannot see that Joe Biden is cognitively “basically a shell” is “out of their fucking mind.”

Speaking with Coleman Hughes on his podcast, Rogan emphasised that Biden is “basically a shell, you know, cognitively. And the fact that that took a long time for people to admit, that was one of the things that people were saying that I was a Trump supporter during the election because I said I would vote for Trump before I would vote for Biden.”

“But I didn’t vote for either,” Rogan continued, adding “The reason why I said that was like, ‘You don’t see this? Are you guys out of your fucking mind? You guys don’t see that this guy can’t, he can’t talk right anymore?’”

“Go watch videos of him from twenty years ago,” Rogan urged, explaining “He was a dummy, he said a lot of silly shit, he lied about a bunch of things, but at least he was articulate.”

“I think there’s people who don’t value truth, they don’t value honesty, I think they just want to win,” Rogan mused.

Watch:

Joe Rogan and Coleman Hughes discuss Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and his looong career of lying. pic.twitter.com/Yo4pGeQM9f — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 21, 2022

Rogan also reminded listeners of Barack Obama’s warning from two years ago when he reportedly told Democratic Party operatives “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to fuck things up.”

As we recently noted, Biden can’t even remember Obama’s name, and frequently gets confused over whose administration he served in as Vice President.

Rogan’s comments come as Biden again faced criticism for struggling his way through another presser without answering any questions and managing to anger practically everyone.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.