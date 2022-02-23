Ron DeSantis Mocks Jen Psaki: ‘You Can Have a Margarita, but it Will Not Cure Bidenflation’

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) mocked White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who has routinely criticized the Florida governor for prioritizing liberty in his state, on National Margarita Day after she infamously told frustrated Americans to “go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita” as a way to deal with political frustrations. “My advice to everyone out there who is frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning. We’ve got to keep fighting,” Psaki said during an...



Read More...