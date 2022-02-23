Russian territory was shelled from the Russia-occupied territory. OSINT Evidence

Russia keeps actively fabricating and promoting fake news reports, organizing false-flag provocations to justify the Kremlin’s decision to openly invade Ukraine with military force, mainly for the domestic audience and, secondly, for the international community. International volunteer community InformNapalm, undertook an open-source (OSINT) investigation of the incident that had taken place on February 19, 2022. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings as a result of this incident. InformNapalm volunteers determined the exact coordinates of the multiple rocket launcher (MRL) used to shell a border area in Rostov Oblast of Russia. Rockets were found to have been launched at 4.00 AM...



