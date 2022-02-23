Sisters allegedly shot fast food worker over $3 burger dispute

A Wisconsin father says he's lucky to be alive after he was shot in the face late last month when a pair of customers, twin sisters aged 20, became angry about a missing $3 burger from their order. According to WISN, 26-year-old Anthony Rodriguez was working at the George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, when on January 30, the shooting occurred. Rodriguez was the only server working at midnight that day, when the twin sisters grew angry about their order, and shot the father of one in the face.20-year-old twin sisters Bryanna and Brent Johnson were allegedly "impatient and rude"...



