Stocks Tumble As Ukraine Reports Major Cyberattack, Multiple Ministry Websites Down

Stocks have reversed all earlier gains, and have tumbled into the red after an alarming Ukraine government statement claimed that a major cyberattack in progress, leaving some wondering: is this the prelude to invasion?

Currently the official websites for Ukrainian parliament, multiple government and foreign ministry websites - including the Ministry of Internal Affairs - are down.

⚠️ Confirmed: #Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine and Cabinet of Ministers websites have just been impacted by network disruptions; the incident appears consistent with recent DDOS attacks 📉 pic.twitter.com/EVyy7mzZRr — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 23, 2022

NetBlocks and Bloomberg confirmed the outages.

The "Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine and Cabinet of Ministers websites have just been impacted by network disruptions; the incident appears consistent with recent DDOS attacks," the global internet monitoring site said.

"Several Ukrainian government websites including those of the Cabinet of Ministers and the parliament suffered cyberattacks Wednesday, according to news agency Interfax," Bloomberg writes.

Markets were rattled on the news...

... with oil surging to session highs...

... and the ruble tumbling

developing...