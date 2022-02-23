The (Continuing) Border Crisis

February 23, 2022

These days, the news is dominated by reporting on the Russian threat to Ukraine, by increasing fatigue with COVID restrictions across the United States and by the continuing rise of inflation. All of those are indeed newsworthy, but another newsworthy subject -- the mess on the U.S.-Mexico border -- is receiving relatively little attention. Now, there's new word it's getting worse. Much worse. Fox News has obtained new figures that show border authorities encountered 153,941 illegal border-crossers in January. That is almost double the number from one year ago, in January 2021, when authorities encountered 78,414 crossers. And that 2021...



