Trump's social media app 'Truth Social' goes live – and has a choppy launch

February 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A social media platform linked to Donald Trump appeared on the Apple app store in time for Presidents’ Day, though its debut so far has fallen short of making the internet great again for the former president’s followers. Several users who tried signing up for the platform called Truth Social got error notices or were put on lengthy wait lists. Numerous attempts to register on TruthSocial.com were met with a “405 Not Allowed” message. Former President Donald Trump's new social media app started a gradual rollout late Monday. The MAGA alternative to Twitter — which booted Trump from its platform...



Read More...