White House Press Secy. Psaki: Global Warming Important Despite Russia Tensions

February 23, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared to reiterate so-called global warming as America’s greatest threat despite elevated tensions with Russia. In a press briefing Tuesday, she was asked whether the White House supports the U.S. military assessment that global warming is still the number one issue facing the country. Psaki attempted to deflect the question and referred the reporter to the Pentagon for commentary. However, when pressed on the matter, Psaki did not deny the administration’s focus on climate change. Psaki also was unable to explain how Joe Biden would bring down gas prices now that are expected to...



