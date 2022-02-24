A National Vaccine Pass Has Quietly Rolled Out – And Red States Are Getting On Board

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There is already an impressively widespread availability of SMART Health Cards in the U.S. More than 200 million Americans can now download, print or store their vaccination records as a QR code. When the QR code is pulled up, only the individual’s name, date of birth and vaccination information is visible. No other medical information or personal data is shared. This code is also digitally signed to ensure that the card was issued from a verified location and to prevent forgery. SMART Health Cards Ease Travel For individuals, the benefits of having access to personal digital vaccine record is three-fold....



Read More...