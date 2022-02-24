Are You Willing To Die For Ukraine

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This simple and profound question is the fundamental issue when it comes to deciding how to respond to Putin's declaration of war in Ukraine. All of the usual suspects in terms of bloviating politicians and frenzied pundits are filling the airways with the modern version of "Remember the Maine". They are desperate to rally the American people for a new military venture overseas. Our military industrial complex has no qualms about feeding gullible Americans into a war meat grinder. The usual approach is to sucker patriotic folks into believing they are defending freedom, protecting democracy or destroying tyranny. And they...



