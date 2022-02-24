Canceled Comedian Louis CK to Perform in Kyiv Despite Russian Invasion

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The once-cancelled stand-up comedian is apparently laughing in the face of danger as his upcoming performances at the National Palace of Arts in Kyiv are still scheduled to take place this weekend — despite Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “The Louis CK Show in Kyiv has not been cancelled,” tweeted a fan Wednesday. The trending post was accompanied by a graphic reading: “Dear attendees, Louis C.K. performance will take place, as planned, on February 25 and 26, 2022. Tickets for Louis C.K. show purchased earlier remain valid for new dates and do not require an exchange.” Reps for Louis CK,...



Read More...