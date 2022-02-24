Cold-Hearted Husband Refuses To Stop And Adopt Family Of Raccoons

February 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Local cold-hearted man Kyle Halpert was described as a "monster" and a "heartless sociopath" after he gently turned down his wife's request to pull over and adopt a family of raccoons on the side of the road Wednesday.

The post Cold-Hearted Husband Refuses To Stop And Adopt Family Of Raccoons appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...