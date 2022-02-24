Could common blood pressure meds help curb pancreatic cancer? (ARBs and ACE-I lower death risk 20% & 13%, respectively for those on cancer therapy)

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to treat and beat, but new research suggests that commonly prescribed high blood pressure drugs may boost survival in patients. Known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), those who took them saw slight bumps in survival. Folks with pancreatic cancer who took an ARB had a 20% lower risk of dying during the study period, and those taking ACE inhibitors saw a 13% reduction in their risk of dying when compared to people with the cancer who were not taking these blood pressure medications. "We don't see results that are...



Read More...