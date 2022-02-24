Defense Department Authorizes Deployment of 700 National Guardsmen Ahead of DC Trucker Protest

On Tuesday, the Department of Defense authorized the deployment of over 700 National Guard members and over 50 tactical vehicles in anticipation of multiple trucker convoy protests that are expected to take place in Washington, D.C. According to CNN, the National Guardsmen will not be armed, but will instead be stationed around the city to provide control and support at various traffic points. They allegedly will not be authorized to carry out law enforcement duties or mass surveillance. In addition, the DC National Guard is prohibited from using any aircraft during the protests. The deployment comes after the Pentagon received...



