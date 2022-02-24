Fr. Bryan Massingale: My Dream Wedding Is an LGBTQ Couple Marrying Before the Church

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Fr. Bryan Massingale: My Dream Wedding Is an LGBTQ Couple Marrying Before the ChurchFr. Bryan Massingale is a leading voice in the mission of dismantling homophobic and racist elements of the institutional Catholic Church.Massingale, who is the James and Nancy Buckman Professor of Theological and Social Ethics at Fordham University, is a Black Catholic priest who has publicly come out as gay. He was ordained in 1983 at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic, which devastated the queer and Black communities. Massingale told the Associated Press that one of his first funerals as a newly ordained priest was of a...



Read More...