Mitt Romney Blames ‘Shortsightedness’ of America First for Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Mitt Romney blamed former President Donald Trump’s policy of “America first” after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. “Putin’s impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in Georgia and Crimea, our naive efforts at a one-sided ‘reset’ and the shortsightedness of ‘America First,'” Romney said in a statement released on social media Wednesday evening.



