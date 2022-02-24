'No one expected sanctions to prevent anything': Biden's baffling response after freezing all Kremlin assets in America, targeting four more banks: Says Putin wants to 're-establish Soviet Union'

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned Vladimir Putin for his invasion of the Ukraine and announced a series of new sanctions on Russian financial insitutitions that he said will have a 'severe' effect on that nation's economy. 'Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,' Biden said in remarks at the White House. He accused Putin of empire building with Thursday's invasion into the Ukraine. And he said he didn't underestimate the Russian leader. 'He has much larger ambitions than Ukraine. He wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union. That...



