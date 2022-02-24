Panetta: ‘Putin Has Taken off the Gloves — We’ve Got to Do the Same Thing’

Former Obama administration Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has taken off the gloves,” so America and NATO must do the same in response. Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Let me start with what the mission is now. The mission 48 hours ago was to deter Putin. We have not deterred him from doing this. Now I assume the mission is to get him to retreat in some form or another. How do we do it?”



