Sally Kellerman, Hot Lips Houlihan in ‘M*A*S*H’, Dead at 84

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sally Kellerman, the actress best-known for her role as Hot Lips Houlihan in the 1970 film M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 84. News of Kellerman’s passing was confirmed by her son. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the actress died “at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills [California] after a battle with dementia.” Born June 2, 1937, Kellerman was attracted to the entertainment industry at an early age. “I came out of the womb singing and acting,” she declared in her 2013 autobiography, Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life. Read More: Sally Kellerman, Hot Lips Houlihan...



