Sally Kellerman, the original Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in M*A*S*H passes away from dementia at 84

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The acting world is in mourning with the passing of actress Sally Kellerman, at 84 years of age. The actress who portrayed the original Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in Robert Altman's 1970 movie M*A*S*H, passed after a long battle with dementia, her son Jack Krane confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She passed at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills, California, after an iconic career that spanned over 150 movies and TV shows.



