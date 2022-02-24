Tucker Carlson Destroys Neocon Lindsey Graham Over His Warmongering Against Russia

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Fox News host Tucker Carlson destroyed neoconservative Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his failed foreign policy record and his jingoistic rhetoric regarding the Russia/Ukraine conflict. “It’s a little galling to be lectured by people with impossibly generous Congressional pensions about sacrifices that you get to make, but it’s especially infuriating to hear the last guy who is speaking about food prices that has skipped very few meals recently tell you that looking at history, informs you of everything you need to know about the future. Really, what sort of history we are talking about?” Carlson asked. Carlson brought up the...



Read More...