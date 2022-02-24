U.S. national gets death for raping, beheading Pakistan ex-diplomat's daughter

February 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani court on Thursday sentenced a U.S. national of Pakistani origin to death for raping and beheading the daughter of a former diplomat, crimes that sparked outrage across the South Asian nation. The body of Noor Mukadam, 27, was found in Islamabad on July 20. Police charged Zahir Jaffer, from one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, with a murder that has dominated headlines ever since. The maximum sentence was “necessary,” the victim’s father said after sentencing. “I’ve been saying that this is not just my daughter’s case, it is a case for all the daughters of my country,”...



