UK to Citizens in Ukraine: Flee, and if You Can’t, ‘Stay Indoors, Away from Windows’

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The British government has urged any citizens still in Ukraine to flee if they can or “stay indoors, away from windows” amid a large-scale Russian offensive. Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), helmed by Liz Truss MP, has urged citizens “to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge it is safe to do so” in an update to its official travel advice, but warned that it is “likely that commercial routes out of Ukraine will be severely disrupted and roads across Ukraine could be closed” due to the conflict.



Read More...