Ukrainians Destroy Russian Military Equipment Using Bayraktar (Turkish Drones)

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of Russian equipment from the UCAV Bayraktar TB2. The video was posted on Facebook of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nv.ua reports. According to People's Deputy Alexei Goncharenko, the video shows the destruction of units of the 1st Tank Army of Russia on the border with the Kharkiv region.



