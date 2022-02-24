‘We Will Defend Ukraine’: Jews in Historic City of Uman Aiding Ukrainian Armed Forces Against Russian Invasion

The Jewish community in the historic Ukrainian city of Uman — site of the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the revered founder of the Breslover Hasidim — is actively providing medical and logistical assistance to Ukraine’s armed forces in the face of the ongoing Russian military invasion. “We love Ukraine and we will defend it,” Haim Hazin, a representative of the community, told the Ukrainian news outlet Telegraf on Wednesday, as Russian forces attacked targets around the country in earnest. The community has already provided practical assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces. “At the beginning of hostilities, we handed...



