While the world watches Putin's invasion of Ukraine in horror, The View's Joy Behar complains it could ruin her vacation to Europe

February 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Joy Behar stirred outrage Thursday as The View host complained that the war in Ukraine will disrupt her Italian getaway in the latest controversy to hit the tone-deaf talk show. The long-running gabfest was discussing Russia launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine when Behar began to whine about her summer trip getting ruined. Behar's foot-in-mouth moment comes on the heels of the global fury stirred by co-host Whoopi Goldberg after she said that Holocaust was 'not about race.' On Thursday, co-host Sunny Hostin, 53, laid out some of the facts regarding the warfare in eastern Europe, which saw mass evacuations...



