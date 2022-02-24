The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

While the world watches Putin's invasion of Ukraine in horror, The View's Joy Behar complains it could ruin her vacation to Europe

Joy Behar stirred outrage Thursday as The View host complained that the war in Ukraine will disrupt her Italian getaway in the latest controversy to hit the tone-deaf talk show. The long-running gabfest was discussing Russia launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine when Behar began to whine about her summer trip getting ruined. Behar's foot-in-mouth moment comes on the heels of the global fury stirred by co-host Whoopi Goldberg after she said that Holocaust was 'not about race.' On Thursday, co-host Sunny Hostin, 53, laid out some of the facts regarding the warfare in eastern Europe, which saw mass evacuations...


