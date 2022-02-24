White House: Joe Biden Will Address Vladimir Putin Ukraine Attack ‘Early Afternoon’ Thursday

The White House said Wednesday President Joe Biden will address Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attacks in Ukraine in the “early afternoon” on Thursday. “[T]omorrow in the early afternoon, President Biden will deliver remarks announcing the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” a White House official stated to reporters on Wednesday evening after Putin announced the beginning of a military operation in Ukraine.



