100% of people in East Salinas have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

All residents living in the 93905 zip code of East Salinas have officially received at least one dose of the covid vaccine. This specific area held 18% of the total number of positive cases in Monterey County. "I feel a little more relaxed with life. Not too worried about all this," said Abraham Garcia, Salinas resident. With the indoor mask mandate being lifted, Garcia said this new hope in vaccination numbers gives him reassurance that things are starting to revert back to normal life. The program Virus Integrated Distribution of Aid VIDA has been a great help along with other...



