Address by the President of the Russian Federation

February 25, 2022

Address by the President of the Russian Federation – February 24, 2022 18024 ViewsFebruary 24, 2022 55 Comments President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Citizens of Russia, friends, I consider it necessary today to speak again about the tragic events in Donbass and the key aspects of ensuring the security of Russia. I will begin with what I said in my address on February 21, 2022. I spoke about our biggest concerns and worries, and about the fundamental threats which irresponsible Western politicians created for Russia consistently, rudely and unceremoniously from year to year. I am referring to the eastward expansion...



