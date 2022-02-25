CDC Announces Indoor Masking No Longer Required Just Before Biden’s SOTU

February 25, 2022

The indoor use of face masks is no longer required, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday, just before President Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday. Without a change in the science of coronavirus transmission, the CDC lowered the bar and put forth new guidance that places more than half of U.S. counties under low or medium risk of coronavirus, where making up is no longer suggested. “That accounts for roughly 70 percent of Americans,” NBC News reported.



