Chicago security guard thwarts broad daylight smash-and-grab at high-end jewelry store: police-Security guard at Marshall Pierce & Company jewelry store was armed, local report says

A security guard posted inside a high-end jewelry store in Chicago foiled a broad daylight smash-and-grab on Tuesday, authorities said. The attempted heist happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the Marshall Pierce & Company jewelry store in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue in the city’s Magnificent Mile neighborhood, Chicago police said. Three male suspects entered the store and walked up to a watch case when one suspect took out a hammer from his jacket, according to police. Before the suspect could smash any glass cases, police said a security guard intervened and ordered the suspects to the ground....



