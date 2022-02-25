Climate Experts: Biden’s ‘Failed Energy Policies’ Are Benefitting Russia and Putin

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nearly 40% of the Russian Federation's revenue comes from oil and natural gas production, and because President Joe Biden has strangled U.S. fossil fuel production since he entered office Russia is benefitting from today’s higher fuel prices, said James Taylor, president of the Heartland Institute, during a media call on Thursday. “By having to pay higher energy prices as a cost of doing business, American businesses have been inflicted with a very powerful and unnecessary handicap when trying to compete with businesses in China and elsewhere,” he added. “Now, on a related note and especially in light of what’s been...



