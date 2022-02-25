Georgia, Once the Victim of a Putin Invasion, Won’t Sanction Russia

February 25, 2022

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told reporters on Friday his country’s government will not join those of other nations in imposing sanctions on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, TASS news agency reported. “We have familiarized ourselves with the actions of our international partners following the launch of military action in Ukraine, meaning economic and financial sanctions [against Russia]. I want to make it clear and unambiguous that in light of [our] national interests, Georgia does not intend to participate in financial and economic sanctions,” Garibashvili said on February 25.



