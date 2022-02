Here’s the Route for the People’s Convoy

February 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Help is on the way. Will you meet them at a city near you?

Day 1: Wednesday, February 23 – Depart Adelanto Stadium, CA – Arrive in Kingman, AZ for overnight

Day 2: February 24 – Depart Kingman, AZ – Arrive in Lupton, AZ for overnight stay

Day 3: February 25– Depart Lupton, AZ Evening – Arrive in Glenrio, TX for overnight stay

Day 4: February 26 – Depart Glenrio, TX Evening – Arrive in Elk City, OK area for overnight stay

Day 5: February 27 – Depart Elk City, OK Evening – Arrive in Vinita, OK area for overnight stay

Day 6: February 28 – Depart Vinita, OK Evening – Arrive in Sullivan, MO area for overnight stay

Day 7: March 1 – Depart Sullivan, MO Evening – Arrive in Indianapolis, IN area for overnight stay

Day 8: March 2 – Depart Indianapolis, IN Evening

Day 9: March 3 – Depart Indianapolis, IN Evening – Arrive in Cambridge, OH area for overnight stay

Day 10: March 4 – Depart Cambridge, OH Evening – Arrive in Hagerstown, MD area for overnight stay

Day 11: March 5 – Depart Hagerstown, MD Evening – Arrive in the DC Beltway area

H/T: Citizen Free Press

